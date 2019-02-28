Shortly after news of Pie incoming for the Razer Phone 2, the company pushed out an update to the camera app that enables the option for 60 frames per second video recording.

Here's the changelog:

Support for 60FPS video recording has been added! Record your favorite moments with gloriously smooth framerates. Android P update required to unlock this feature.

And that's about it. Assuming you updated to Pie – which, as you'll note, is required for this – you should find this waiting for you in the Play Store, or you can sideload it after getting it from APK Mirror.