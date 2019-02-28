One of the more interesting new phones shown off at Mobile World Congress was the Nokia 9 PureView, a five-camera flagship intended to trade blows with the Pixel 3 and Galaxy S10. The entry price of $699 is a bit steep, considering it's using last year's Snapdragon 845 processor, but HMD Global is already planning the first sale.

From March 3rd to March 10th, the Nokia 9 PureView is dropping to $599.99 everywhere its sold. That includes Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo. The lower price makes the phone far more attractive, especially given it will receive Android updates for two years (and security updates for three). Though, you still don't get a headphone jack.

We'll keep you posted when the sale begins. In the meantime, maybe hold off on that pre-order.