LineageOS is one of the most popular custom Android ROMs available, with over two million active installations. The project officially ended support for the 14.1 (Android 7.1) branch a few days ago, in preparation for LineageOS 16. The 16.0 branch is finally rolling out, and it's bringing Android 9 Pie to dozens of phones and tablets.

Beyond everything that stock Android 9 Pie brings, LineageOS 16 updates the Styles API to be compatible with Android Q's upcoming dark mode. "In the future, more and more third party apps will follow the system style," the announcement blog post said. "meaning our Styles API will allow you to have a more coherent experience across apps."

The LineageOS permissions manager, Trust, also has a few improvements. USB connections are now blocked when the device is locked, similar to what Chrome OS 72 recently brought to Chromebooks. This feature has to be implemented on a per-device basis, so it might not be on your favorite phone or tablet yet. Trebuchet, the default launcher, also now has the ability to hide apps.

LineageOS 16.1 is coming to 30 devices to start with, and the list will only get larger over the coming weeks and months. Here are the phones and tablets getting Pie right now:

OnePlus One (bacon)

Huawei Honor View 10 (berkeley)

Xiaomi Poco F1 (beryllium)

Huawei P20 Pro (charlotte)

OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger)

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (discovery)

OnePlus 5T (dumpling)

OPPO Find 7a/s (find7)

Motorola Moto Z (griffin)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts210vewifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts28vewifi)

ZUK Z1 (ham)

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (jason)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900AZ/F/M/R4/R7/T/V/W8,S902L) (klte)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Active (klteactivexx)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G9006V/8V) (kltechn)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G9006W/8W) (kltechnduo)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE Duos (G900FD/MD) (klteduos)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900I/P) (kltedv)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (SCL23) (kltekdi)

Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE (G900K/L/S) (kltekor)

Motorola Moto Z2 Force (nash)

OnePlus 2 (oneplus2)

OnePlus 3 / 3T (oneplus3)

Motorola Moto X4 (payton)

Sony Xperia XA2 (pioneer)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (polaris)

Google Nexus 6 (shamu)

LeEco Le Max2 (x2)

LeEco Le Pro3 / Le Pro3 Elite (zl1)

There's a good mix of old and new devices, and it's nice to see community favorites like the OnePlus One and Nexus 6 continue to receive support. For detailed instructions about upgrading from LineageOS 15 to 16, see the source link below.