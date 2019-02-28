The eighth season of Fortnite is here. It brings along a new Battle Pass with 100 new levels and rewards, but it also contains two new locations, a monstrous volcano, pirates, ninjas, cannons, and of course a bunch of new loot. The start of a new season also means you should say goodbye to vaulted items like the and X-4 Stormwing plane, but luckily the new arrival of hot air vents make for an acceptable transportation substitute.
When a new season lands, I'm sure the majority of players are eager to find out exactly which changes to look out for. The most significant addition with the release of season eight are the two new locations brought on by a giant erupting volcano. You'll find the Lazy Lagoon and the Sunny Steps on the northern side of the island right next to this volcano. You'll have to watch out for the molten lava that's scattered throughout this area, but you'll also want to keep an eye out for the numerous volcanic vents that can be used to boost your player into the air.
Another notable addition is the new pirate theme attached to this season, which brings with it an appropriately-themed pirate cannon that's useful for shooting cannonballs at your enemies, but you can also choose to climb inside of the cannon, to then fire yourself at your enemies.
Of course, there are even more additions, changes, and bug fixes included in today's update, so if you're looking for the full changelog for the mobile version of Fortnite, make sure to check the list below.
Mobile
- Added more visual feedback when buttons are pressed.
- Changed gliding/freefalling HUD visibility to be more consistent between mobile/other platforms.
- Player are now able to toggle between crouch and standing states while in build and edit modes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug which caused the lobby background to disappear when closing the Report Player dialog.
- Fixed an issue where trying to switch to build mode and tapping the quickbar at the same time would switch back to combat mode.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to place a trap using a mobile controller made the player animate as if they were trying to open a door several times before the trap is placed.
- Fixed players ability to un-crouch while gliding.
- Fixed action button remaining on the UI during the Battle Bus phase.
- The 'Resources' HUD setting now properly shows in-game after making changes on mobile devices.
- Fixed an issue where using touch to edit a structure breaks the ability to continue crosshair editing until the button is pressed again.
- Fixed an issue where dragging an item off the hotbar triggered a double click.
- Fixed an issue where pick up and zip line activation icon's default position overlapped with the aiming icon.
- Fixed controller art sometimes missing in the Controller Setting screen.
- Source:
- Epic Games
