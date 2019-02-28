Welcome to the latest entry in our Bonus Round series, wherein we tell you all about the new Android games of the day that we couldn't get to during our regular news rounds. Consider this a quick update for the dedicated gamers who can't wait for our weekly roundups, and don't want to wade through a whole day's worth of news just to get their pixelated fix. Today we've got a top-down space shooter, a continuation of a pixel-based psychological horror puzzle game series, a faithful digital adaptation of the physical board game The Castles Of Burgundy, a completely free casual puzzler, a delightful mini-golf game, and a reflection-based puzzle game. Without further ado:

Plunder Kings

Plunder Kings is a top-down space shooter that harkens back to the classic arcade gameplay of my youth, but with the added twist of a gambling mechanic. Unlike the many free-to-play games on the Play Store, the gambling mechanics in this game are not abusive but are actually part of the fun of this release. You can wager your earned in-game currency on your own success, so if you're feeling quite confident with your shooting skills, you can go all in and hopefully earn back even more currency than what you started with, and maybe even unlock some extra prizes.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DISTRAINT 2

DISTRAINT 2 continues the puzzle-based psychological horror adventure from the first game in the series. Just like the original title this sequel plays like a point and click adventure game, and of course, it contains a spooky atmosphere. It will be your job to help the protagonist by restoring his hope and helping him to find a purpose in life. DISTRAINT 2 is definitely a dark puzzle game, but luckily it's also filled with tongue-in-cheek humor that lightens the mood and keeps things entertaining.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Castles Of Burgundy

The Castles Of Burgundy is an enhanced digital adaptation of Stefan Feld’s award-winning board game. The title is set in the Burgundy region of Medieval France, and each player will get to take on the role of an aristocrat who controls a small principality. The goal is to build as many settlements and castles as possible while also balancing the acts of mining and trade. For the most part, The Castles Of Burgundy is a faithful adaptation of the physical board game, though it is a bit of a battery hog.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Squeelings

Squeelings is an adorable casual puzzle game, and it's totally free to play. The gameplay revolves around hugging cute creatures called squeelings. Each level will contain a few grumpy and sad squeelings, and it's up to you to cheer them all up by hugging them in the correct order so that every creature in the stage is happy. If you hug the wrong ones, then you'll never cheer up the grumpy squeelings, which means it's game over.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pocket Mini Golf

I'm a sucker for mini-golf games, so if you were worried that Vivid Games' Pocket Mini Golf might not deliver enjoyable mini-golfing gameplay, rest assured I've checked, and it's a heck of a lot of fun. The slingshot controls work well, and there's plenty of challenging courses to test your mini-golf skills upon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Reflections

Reflections is an enjoyable puzzle game where you draw lines on the screen to redirect a traveling ball into every green object on the board. If you draw a line wrong, the ball won't bounce off in the appropriate direction, which is detrimental to clearing the board. It takes a bit of practice to get a feel for where your ball will bounce, but once things start to click, you'll find a lot of challenging puzzles in this title that are very fun to solve.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $11.99

