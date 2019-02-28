Blizzard has announced the new yearly rotation for Hearthstone, and it's called the Year of the Dragon. The next expansion to release in 2019 will signal the beginning of this newly-announced year. Over the next twelve months, three new 130-card expansions will be coming our way, and each one will be tied to the last thanks to a continuous story that will span across all three.

The above video goes in depth about what you can expect from the Year of the Dragon. The big reveal is that there will now be an overarching story that ties together all three of this year's upcoming expansions. Another interesting tidbit is that the first card set released this year will bring a free single player experience along with it, though if you want more single-player content past that free taste, you'll have to pay for it. It also seems clear that a few Classic and Basic cards will be rebalanced.

Whenever the first expansion lands this year (most likely in April), the Journey to Un’Goro, Knights of the Frozen Throne, and Kobolds & Catacombs card sets will transition to exclusives in Wild, and despite the change, these sets will still be purchasable from the online shop.

Like the changing of the tide, new Hearthstone expansions are a constant. The game is always evolving, and the new focus on expanded single player content should provide solo players with much more to do than in previous years. While I'm sure there are complaints to be made about the new nerfs that will affect the current meta, I'm sure all this rage will be forgotten once the first expansion rolls around later this year.