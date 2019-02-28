The Bank of America app has received what seems to be a relatively hefty update. As of version 8.1.0, customers are able to edit credit card reward categories, manage bill payment plans, and set daily limits for debit card purchases and ATM withdrawals. Handy if you're on a budget, or just trying to get your spending in check.
With this release:
• Cash Rewards credit card holders can select online shopping, dining, or another category each month as their 3% cash back choice
• Checking customers can view Bill Pay history, manage automatic Bill Pay plans, request eBills, and more
• Debit card holders can set daily limits for debit card purchases and ATM withdrawals
• Erica will notify you when you qualify for Preferred Rewards and allow you to easily enroll
Version 8.1.0 sees Bank of America's superfluous "virtual assistant" Erica notify customers of when they qualify for Preferred Rewards. Cool, I guess!
The latest version is live on the Play Store now.
