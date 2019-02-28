Late last week, I turned on my Mate 10 Pro out of a cynical curiosity to see if Huawei had pushed out Pie/EMUI 9 yet. Much to my surprise, the phone alerted me to an update waiting to be downloaded and installed. Turns out, it was the very Pie one I'd been hoping for. Since then, it appears that it's getting a wider release, though an exact time frame is difficult to pin down.
Since it launched, this variant of Huawei's late-2017 flagship, BLA-A09, has severely lagged behind its international counterpart. It's not been all that great of an experience from a software update perspective — a shame, since the phone itself is still spectacular even by today's standards.
I've switched over to my Mate 10 Pro full-time since getting the update to see how it performs and it's a solid, if seemingly unchanged, experience thus far. Things feel smoother overall, even if the Tron/Holo aesthetic remains (unless you install a theme). The notification animations seem a bit janky, though.
If you haven't gotten the update yet, be sure to head into your settings to check.
