Volvo has just taken the wraps off of the Polestar 2, an all-electric sedan-crossover thing intended to go head-to-head with the Tesla Model 3. The affordable electric car aspect isn't the only talking point of this; it's also the first vehicle with Google's deeply-integrated Android Automotive infotainment system.

In terms of exterior design, the Polestar 2 is definitely a bit awkward. The rear end bears a resemblance to ugly crossover-coupes like the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, but it just looks like a taller sedan riding on oversized wheels from the side. It reminds me of Volvo's outgoing S60 Cross Country, but without the rugged aesthetic.

The car is powered by a 78kWh battery pack, with Volvo claiming a decent 275 miles of range. The dual electric motors put out around 300kW (~408 horsepower) to all four wheels, which should be good for sub-5-second 0-60mph sprints. Unsurprisingly, those figures are about on-par with the Model 3's.

What we're really interested in, though, is the interior. This is the first car with Google's Android HMI system, which has features like Assistant and Google Maps built in. The 11" screen has the floating look that every manufacturer seems to be doing these days, resembling an iPad Pro that's been stuck to the dash. Aside from the size and a couple of photos, we still don't know much about the system.

The Polestar 2 will start at 39,900 euros (~$45,400 USD), though there will be a launch edition during the first year of production starting at a whopping 59,900 euros (~$68,200). Pre-orders are open today, with deliveries starting in 2020. We look forward to having a closer look at one.