Flash storage prices are usually on a downward trajectory, so if you don't need something immediately, it makes sense waiting for a better deal down the line. Sometimes though, we see prices that don't look like they'll come back soon, like in today's sale on SanDisk Ultra microSD cards — with 400GB available for $62 and 200GB for $29.

These are SanDisk Ultra microSDXC cards of the UHS-1 spec, with an A1 rating (not that it matters much, app performance will still suck). In the past six months, the 400GB card has dropped from $140 to $100, later to $80, and now to $62. The 200GB card is on sale for $29, down from $35 in a previous sale. At 16¢ and 15¢ a GB respectively, I don't see how these prices can drop lower, but what do I know.

SanDisk Ultra cards guarantee a read speed of 100MB/s (with no guaranteed write speed) — this is sufficient for use in a dash cam, Switch, or for media storage on your smartphone. If you'll be recording high framerate 4K footage on a drone or action camera, the SanDisk Extreme line will be a better fit, with read and write speeds of 160 and 90MB/s, and a V30/A2 rating. The 128GB is on sale for $29, a dollar below the $30 we last mentioned it dropping to, and the 400GB sells for $110, which is $12 below the $122 we last saw it drop to.

That's a lot of options to mull over, so I compared the different prices and cost-per-GB values below:

These cards are available on Amazon in a one-day sale, though the 400GB SanDisk Ultra is also selling on B&H for the same price. Don't wait too long, as these sales don't always last till the stroke of midnight.