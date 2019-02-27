Last year, Google added the ability to select songs, playlists, or albums from Spotify as alarm sounds in its Clock application. Google Clock 6.1 is now rolling out in the Play Store, and it expands on this feature — users can now pick music from Pandora and YouTube Music.

When selecting an alarm sound, you now have the option of connecting a Spotify, YouTube Music, or Pandora account. The options only appear after you install the service's app. As with the existing Spotify integration, you can select playlists, albums, or standalone songs.

If the update hasn't already rolled out to you, you can download it from APKMirror.