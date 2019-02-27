Samsung always gives out some sort of bonus with its flagship pre-orders, and this time was no different. All Galaxy S10 pre-orders were supposed to come with a pair of the company's brand-new Galaxy Buds, but the pre-order supply of those has already been depleted. As a result, Samsung is now offering $130 in store credit instead.

The $130 gift certificate is for Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung app, and it's arguably a better offer than the free Galaxy Buds. You can use this $130 as credit towards any item on Samsung's site, and if you still just want some Galaxy Buds, you can just order them when they launch on March 8th. The credit only comes with the Galaxy S10 and S10+; the S10e isn't included in the fun.