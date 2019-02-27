It's no secret that flagship phone values drop like rocks. None of the Galaxy S10 models have even hit store shelves in the United States yet, and yet international dual-SIM models are already being discounted on eBay. The S10 is available for $799.99 ($100 off), the S10+ for $955.87 ($44 off), and the S10e for $679.99 ($70 off).

These models are all the SM-G97xF/DS, which is the dual-SIM model offered in Asian markets. That means that they all use the Exynos 9820 chipset, which falls slightly short of the Snapdragon 855 in terms of performance. All three prices are for 128GB models. The S10e has 6GB of RAM, while the S10 and S10+ have 8GB. These international models will only work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile; they won't function on Verizon and Sprint.

AT&T subscribers will be able to use LTE bands 2, 4, 5, and 17, and T-Mobile users can take advantage of LTE bands 2, 4, and 5. Interestingly, a free 128GB microSD card is mentioned in the S10+ and S10e listings. None of these phones have region locks, and they ship for free from Texas. Hit the source links below to see the listings.