It's been about six months since Android Pie launched, and we're still waiting on updates for quite a few phones. Some OEMs haven't even talked about which phones will get the update, but Asus has finally spilled the beans on its OTA plans. Well, some of the beans. There's a list of phones that will get Pie, but we don't have a specific timeline.
Here's the full list of Asus phones destined to get a taste of Pie. Note: Asus has lumped all its Pie phones together in one list. It includes the ZenFone 5 and 5Z, both of which already got Pie. the ROG Phone is probably up next.
- ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL)
- ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL)
- ZenFone 4 Max (ZC520KL)
- ZenFone Live (ZB553KL)
- ZenFone4 Max (ZB520KL)
- ZenFone Max Plus (M1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB570TL)
- ZenFone 5Q (ZC600KL)
- ZenFone Live (L1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZA550KZ / ZA551KL)
- ZenFone Max Pro (ZB602KL)
- ZenFone Max Pro (ZB601KL)
- ZenFone Max (M1) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB555KL / ZB556KL)
- ZenFone 5 (ZE620KL)
- ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)
- ASUS ROG Phone (ZS600KL)
- ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB631KL/ ZB630KL)
- ZenFone Max (M2) Clear Soft Bumper (ZB633KL / ZB632KL)
Asus won't go further than confirming these phones will get Android 9 this year. So, it could roll out all those updates at 11:59PM on December 31st and still live up to its word. Let's hope that isn't the case.
