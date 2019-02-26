TWRP, short for TeamWin Recovery Project, is the most popular custom recovery available for Android devices. It can flash ROMs, backup and restore your phone, and even repair Android installations. In the two months since we last covered TWRP, the project has added nine more phones to the roster of supported devices.

Without further ado, here are the newly-supported phones:

You can download TWRP builds for each device from the above links, or if your phone is already rooted, you can install TWRP with the official app.

