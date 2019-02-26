Titanium Backup is a name most of you probably haven't heard of in a while, but there's still a small fanbase that uses it. Much to many fans' surprise, the app was seemingly removed from the Play Store earlier today. As it turns out, Google suspended Titanium Backup from the Play Store for problems pertaining to permissions.

Hi all, we need your help!#TitaniumBackup just got suspended from Play Store. We removed perms to comply with Google's SMS/Call log policy, but the permissions form didn't go away so we tried it several times, and BAM!

Do you know someone at Google? *Please* help reinstate TB!! — Titanium Backup (@TitaniumBackup) February 25, 2019

The app's developers explained that they removed some permissions to conform to the Play Store's SMS/call log policy, though things obviously didn't go as planned. In the meantime, if you have to download Titanium Backup right now, the latest APK (uploaded today) is available for download on APK Mirror.