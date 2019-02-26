Everyone who's anyone is showing off a 5G phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, and ZTE has eagerly joined the prestigious club. The US government's favorite OEM has unveiled the Axon 10 Pro 5G, with triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a waterdrop notch. On the non-5G front, ZTE also unveiled the Blade V10 with a 32MP front-facing camera for AI smart selfies.

Rita and I spent a little bit of time with the 5G-capable Axon 10 Pro under the incredibly blue lights of the ZTE stand here at MWC, and it's got all the telltale signs of a mobile phone. Naturally, it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with the X50 5G modem.

When the networks are up and running, the phone will be capable of remarkable download speeds, although there's some confusion as to whether it supports the millimeter-wave part of the 5G spectrum. The press release states that it "supports sub 6G," which could mean the range of 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G, or it could be a typo for the sub-6GHz spectrum. We've reached out to ZTE for clarification but not heard back yet. (Update: ZTE says the Axon 10 Pro 5G will not supported mmWave 5G, only sub-6GHz.)

The Axon 10 Pro features a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch and curved glass on the sides. It's got a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main shooter, 20MP wide-angle lens, and 8MP telephoto. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie cam and the whole package will be powered by a 4,00mAh battery. The phone feels nice enough, but it's not all that different from a lot of other devices out there at the moment.

Of slightly less interest, ZTE has also announced the Blade V10 and Blade V10 Vita. The former boasts a 32MP AI smart selfie camera as its main selling point, and it's got a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a similar waterdrop notch. There's a two-camera setup on the rear and there will be 3/32GB and 4/64GB options. Less is known about the Vita, but that will be an even cheaper variant. All 3 phones will run Android 9 Pie with ZTE's customizations.

The Blade V10 borrows only slightly from the Huawei gradient design guide.

The Axon 10 Pro 5G is going to be available sometime in the first half of 2019, but we don't any information on pricing just yet. The Blade V10 and Vita will be released in March. None of these phones will see the light of day in the US, of course. They'll launch in China first and then come to Europe.

Press Release ZTE Announces the First 5G Flagship Smartphone at MWC 2019 The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will be available in Europe and China in the first half of 2019 BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major global provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the first 5G flagship smartphone, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. In cooperation with leading global carriers, such as China Unicom, Elisa and Hutchison Drei Austria, the latest addition to ZTE's premium flagship Axon series is expected to be available in Europe and China in the first half of 2019. Engineered with the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform along with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and an AI Performance Engine, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G supports sub 6G and brings consumers an entirely new user experience, extremely fast video and gaming experiences. The Axon 10 Pro 5G also features an elegant design, faster and more concise in-display fingerprint and stunning audio, while its Axon Vision graphics optimization capabilities offer consumers incredible photos and videos. "Terminals are an important part of ZTE's end-to-end layout of 5G applications. Along with the commercial launch of the world's first 5G network, ZTE is pioneering the launch of the first 5G flagship smartphone, which perfectly combines 5G core technologies with the ultimate user experience," said Mr. Xu Feng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "ZTE Mobile Devices is committed to continuous consumer-centric innovations, aimed at providing valuable 5G smart experiences to consumers under comprehensive applicable scenarios, by establishing an ecosystem with 5G smart devices and IoT products." 5G Core Technologies Deliver Faster Than Ever Experiences ZTE engineers addressed a wide variety of technical difficulties inherent to 5G innovations, such as the electromagnetic compatibility, antenna design, power consumption and heat dissipation in the development process of the 5G flagship. For example, ZTE used a model corresponding to total power consumption and surface temperature and successfully improved heat dissipation by applying a liquid cooling technology and composite phase-change thermal materials. The latest addition to ZTE's premium flagship Axon series also implements a fully self-developed, full-band antenna design to achieve full coverage of 2G/3G/4G/5G and effectively improved system performance by reducing signal interference. In addition, ZTE's Axon 10 Pro 5G smartphone applies a revolutionary slot antenna and adjustable antenna architecture solution to ensure the best RF signal by automatically identifying user usage scenarios. In addition, ZTE adopts the Smart SAR solution to intelligently reduce electromagnetic radiation and minimize damage to the human body on the basis of ensuring signals. Finally, the ZTE 5G flagship smartphone delivers significant gains in both size and thickness, as compared to a 4G smartphone, by adopting a large number of small components under an extremely accurate and integrated "sandwich" layout. AI Performance Engine Empowered by 5G To provide consumers with faster and smarter user experiences, ZTE's new-generation AI performance engine gives consumers the ability to multitask with confidence through the automatic adjustment of CPU, GPU, RAM and ROM using AI algorithms. Together with its powerful flagship chip, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, consumers receive a high-quality user experience on a 5G network, including faster speed, low latency and high bandwidth. In addition, ZTE's Axon 10 Pro 5G applies AI to deliver a diverse set of improved functions such as the incredible AI triple-camera, AI motion capture, AI scene recognition, AI portrait lighting adjustment, AI user behavior learning and AI everywhere. ZTE is deploying 5G terminal tests and is in cooperation with mainstream carriers in 8 countries around the world. ZTE Mobile Devices will continue to accelerate the commercialization process of 5G terminal cooperating with the global partners.