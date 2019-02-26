Spotify's launch in India has been a long time coming. It's nearly inconceivable that the music streaming giant hasn't yet put its foot in one of the world's largest markets and tried to grab millions of subscribers. But after years of waiting, we're almost there: following recent rumors of Spotify's India launch, the app is now available on the Play Store in India and signing up with an account is possible, even if buying a Premium subscription isn't working smoothly yet.

Spotify's India page still says that the service isn't available in the country, but if you head over to this link, you'll be able to sign up to a 30-day trial. The monthly Premium subscription costs 119 INR ($1.67) and a discount of up to 50% can be applied if you're a student, making this an even more enviable price. If a subscription doesn't seem too appealing, you can purchase these one-time packs:

1 day: 13 INR ($0.18)

7 days: 39 INR ($0.55)

1 month: 129 INR ($1.81)

3 months: 389 INR ($5.47)

6 months: 719 INR ($10.11)

1 year: 1189 INR ($16.71)

However, it seems that Spotify's launch in India won't be smooth sailing. The music service is currently in fights with Warner Music Group over licensing rights in the country. Hopefully, these two can find a common ground, because any restrictions will be at the detriment of users.