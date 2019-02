Wireless charging is "a thing" again, and it's better than it was the last time. OnePlus says its upcoming flagship phone won't have it, though. Its reason for not including wireless charging on the OnePlus 7? Wired charging is faster. That's not wrong, but it's not really the point.

Our first infatuation with wireless charging ran from about 2012 to 2014, but the shift to metal phones took precedence. Now that everything is made of glass, wireless charging is back, baby. It's better, too. You can get 10 or 15 watts of power into a phone wirelessly instead of just 5W. That's apparently not fast enough for OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who told Cnet that wireless charging isn't on the table right now.

In fairness, Lau is right that wireless charging isn't as fast. Warp Charge on the latest OP phone is ludicrously fast at 30W, but does that mean you can't have the convenience of wireless charging, too? The company is allegedly working to make wireless charging faster without causing the phone to overheat. Hopefully that doesn't mean another proprietary charging standard like Warp/Dash Charge, but I wouldn't put it past OnePlus to do exactly that.