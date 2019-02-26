HTC’S EXODUS 1 Expands Privacy &





Security for Worldwide Users





The EXODUS 1 challenges big data business models of large tech companies

New partnership with Opera Browser protects identity and privacy while browsing on the HTC EXODUS 1

Following validation from the crypto community, the HTC EXODUS 1

will be available in Fiat currency

February 26th, 2019, Barcelona - Starting today, EXODUS 1 users can update their device over-the-air to interact with a host of new partners and take advantage of the new decentralized web.

The HTC EXODUS 1 is the first smartphone built for this new internet.

There is an increasing movement towards protecting our privacy and data security, driven by skepticism of how large tech companies are using our data and uncertainty as to how secure it actually is.

Phil Chen, Decentralized Chief Officer at HTC says

“EXODUS is about the future of data and getting the right architecture for the Internet, one that includes security, privacy and transfer of ownership of data back to the person generating it”



The decentralized web will allow users to protect and secure their own data by providing more transparent peer to peer services, removing the middlemen that used to benefit from holding your information. We are now able to own our own profile and associated digital assets across platforms and even get incentivized to share selected information. This decentralized movement will revolutionize how we manage people’s data and also allow the creation of new business models that do not rely on the storage and exploitation of users information.

To support the Web 3.0 movement, the EXODUS team is releasing the Zion Key Management API to selected partners with a focus on protecting user data.

Opera, the world’s first crypto-ready browser, is the first organisation to take advantage of the API. This means that Opera users can enjoy the added security to their crypto assets on the EXODUS 1 and interact, transact with and login to services directly using their private keys held securely on their device.

Charles Hamel, Head of Crypto at Opera Browsers says “We are at the dawn of a new generation of the Web, one where new decentralized services will challenge the status quo. HTC and Opera have both made the bold decision to be the first to step up and enable this transformation. We are very proud to partner with EXODUS and together define a new standard for usability and security of crypto.”

The EXODUS – Opera collaboration is setting an industry standard on how user friendly blockchain experiences can be secured, thereby allowing more people to safely explore the benefit of blockchain technology and decentralized apps and services.