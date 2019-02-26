Like movies? How about cheap stuff? You might want to check your Play Store rewards, then, because Google Play is offering some users 99-cent rentals of certain titles, including recent popular flicks like A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians.

It's not clear what the criteria are for the offer; the terms say it's awarded "based on purchase history." If you haven't been directly notified of the promo, you can check to see if you're eligible by opening the Play Store app, going to Account in the side menu, then tapping Rewards.



Artem got the offer, but I didn't. 🤷

You can check the list of movies included in the promotion here. A lot of the included titles normally cost six bucks to rent, so this is a pretty solid deal if you're eligible.