Google's Messages app, then called Android Messages, first received Smart Reply functionality in late 2017. A year and a half later, Messages v4.0 is adding support for Smart Reply in Spanish, as well as the ability to rename group conversations. For the impatient among you, we have the APK ready for download.

Gmail has already offered Spanish Smart Reply support since mid-2017, two months after the feature was initially announced, so the lengthy wait for Messages is a bit odd. The other addition — group conversation renaming — is pretty straightforward, and it should make sorting your group chats a bit easier.

The update is live on the Play Store now, but if you aren't seeing it for whatever reason, we have the Messages v4.0 APK over on APK Mirror ready for download.