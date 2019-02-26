Google released Duo alongside Allo, and unlike that app, Duo is still going strong. After seeing hints of Duo web support for the last few weeks, the service is going live. Simply head over to the Duo site, and you can place calls from your browser.

There's no tedious setup to get started with Duo on the web—no phone number authentication or QR code scans like with other Google products. You just need to be logged into your Google account. You can, of course, choose to answer Duo calls on your phone instead of the web (you'll get a browser notification if you're logged in).

The page includes all your synced Duo contacts, so you can click on someone in the list or search to begin a call. The web version supports both voice and video calls, and you get a preview window to make sure you look presentable before beginning. The UI can show either regular or narrow (for a phone screen) video frames.

All the accounts we've checked seem to have Duo web, so this could be a wide rollout.