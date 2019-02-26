At the beginning of the month, we reported Energizer was planning on announcing a myriad of phones at MWC. The rumors had it some would feature a pop-up camera, and one could even sport a jaw-dropping 18,000mAh battery. Given the brand's expertise in power storage, it was only fair to expect the handsets to receive respectable battery sizes, but we were far from thinking it would present something as enormous as an actual brick.

It turns out the grapevine had it right; the Power Max P18K Pop indeed has a pop-up camera and a 18,000mAh battery, which promises up to 50 days of standby time. However, given its depth (there's still some confusion whether it's 18 or 30mm), the device is so thick it barely resembles a phone and instead looks like a giant power bank with a screen slapped on top of it.

It's not clear what Energizer was thinking when it laid out the handset's specs because its Mediatek Helio P70 SoC can't match the latest Snapdragon 855, Exynos 9820, or Kirin 980 processors, and the 1080p 6.2" LCD screen is just sub-par compared to what's on the market. However, the phone's other components seem acceptable, as it has 6GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, a dual-lens selfie sensor, and two SIM card trays, with one doubling as a microSD slot. Surprisingly, there's no headphone jack, which is a bit hard to swallow given how much room Energizer had to fit it in. Lastly, thanks to its reverse wireless charging feature, the Power Max P18K Pop can serve as a power bank (duh!), so you can charge other devices that are just a tad slimmer.

Literally buying this for my dad. pic.twitter.com/x4K8xluEpo — Darren Millar // Phandroid MWC 2019 (@darrenmillar) February 25, 2019

The handset has neither water nor shock resistance, which means it can actually serve as a weapon, should you decide to throw it at someone, or even double as a fishing accessory if you drop it in a pond. Let's at least hope Energizer knows what it's doing and will spare us another Note 7-like fiasco because I don't even want to imagine what would happen if this massive 18,000mAh were to catch fire... Assuming your pockets are big enough to carry the Power Max P18K Pop around, you'll have to wait until June to purchase it — that's long enough to think about how you'll take it around with you.