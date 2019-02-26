IT Security is an ever-evolving field – or a game of cat-and-mouse, if you'd rather – with either new or improved standards to make sure we keep our data safe. One of the more recent developments has been the FIDO2 initiative, which promises secure access to websites and applications without the strict need for passwords. And one of the announcements coming out of MWC this year is that Android is now FIDO2-certified.

With FIDO2, security is handed off to alternate devices like fingerprint readers, cameras, and FIDO keys for any site or app that supports the protocol. Ideally, this could mean that you don't have to enter your password as often to login to your favorite services, assuming the developers bake in support for the FIDO2 API. The appeal of this comes from its purported strength against phishing, man-in-the-middle, and stolen credential attacks.

Android devices will either support FIDO2 right out of the box or with a Google Play Services update. It'll be up to individual manufacturers to take advantage of the out-of-the-box certification, from the sounds of it.