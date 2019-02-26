HMD has been putting out some really great mid-range devices under the Nokia name. One such device is the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The international version launched last year starting at €159 — and as of today, it's got the latest version of Android in 9 Pie.
Again, this is the international version — not the same as the US version, which Stephen reviewed a couple weeks ago. That Nokia 3.1 Plus already had Android 9. It's all a little confusing, but all you need to know is that if you're using a Nokia 3.1 Plus and did not previously have Android 9 Pie, you're about to.
The wait is over! Get ready to feast on a sweeter smartphone experience with Android 9 Pie on Nokia 3.1 Plus. Nokia smartphones get smarter with time #GetSmart #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/8wG544OAEk
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 26, 2019
The update should land automatically, but if it doesn't, head into your phone's settings and search "update." Pie brings with it tweaks such as overhauled notifications and settings, as well as optional gesture navigation.
