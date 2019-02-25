At a press conference during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, Nubia unveiled what is supposedly a finished version of its Alpha concept device that it first showed off during IFA in September last year. While it may look like a funky smartwatch with a strange, elongated screen, Nubia insists it's actually a smartphone that you can wear on your wrist. Because that's a thing we all want, obviously.

This "whole new breed of device" has a 4-inch flexible OLED display that is apparently 230% larger than standard wearable displays. Except you can't see all of it all of the time. Nubia is also calling it "panoramic," which (as I understand it) refers to a wide view surrounding the observer. So, if you take the thing off, turn it on its side, and then bend it back on itself and hold it in front of your face, I guess you could say it's panoramic. That must be what they mean.

All of the expected smartphone connectivity options are on board, such as Bluetooth, WiFi, and an eSIM for data. It's also got a 5MP selfie camera with "clever UI shortcuts" like tapping the screen to take a picture or long-pressing to record a video. The watch phone is made from anodized stainless steel and comes in black or gold. The band of the latter is plated with actual 18k gold, you'll be relieved to learn. Crucially, the watch phone has a "unified internal structure" for a "sturdy, solid feel on the wrist." It's apparently waterproof, and the display portion is thankfully coated in a heat-resistant polyimide. Unlike most normal phones, this one promises up to two days of battery life. Just like the recently announced LG G8, a phone, the Alpha also has air gestures so you'll never even have to touch it.

I'm sure you're convinced by now that this product is a smartphone and not a watch, but allow me to disappoint you somewhat. The Alpha features the "powerful" Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage to go with its custom-made wearable OS. Oh, so maybe it is a watch after all. Take a look at the glorious video below if you want to know the answer to the following question: "Is hyper-dimensional interaction possible?"