Snapchat's Android redesign has been a long time in the making. Back in late 2017, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel promised a completely rebuilt Android app. The redesign could initially only be enabled with root access, though it's been possible to turn it on in the UI for many months now. Spiegel is now claiming that the rebuilt app will be fully deployed to all by the end of the year.

Spiegel made the announcement at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019 in San Francisco on Monday, saying, "Android is absolutely critical to our strategy. There's something like two billion Android users that don't use Snapchat. A couple percent of those, I think, would be well received by all of us."

As someone who's been using Snapchat Alpha for a few months, I can't say that the rebuilt app is all that it was hyped up to be. The app still lags frequently, often to the point of force closing itself. This is on a Pixel 3 XL — I can't imagine that it performs particularly well on lower-end phones. Here's hoping that more improvements are made before the full rollout.