External storage is always a great option if you're looking at expanding your phone's internal memory or transferring data from one device to another. It's also usually cheaper than buying a handset with greater onboard capacity, and more convenient as you can keep it when switching phones. If you're looking at a new microSD card, PNY's well-rated high-speed products just hit an all-time low on Amazon, with some models costing 47% less than their MSRP.

All cards are water-, shock-, and X-ray proof, come with a built-in SD adapter, and feature Class 10 and U3 ratings, allowing them to be particularly performant. The 32GB and 64GB models can go as fast as 90MB/s, while the 128GB and 256GB cards offer read speeds of up to 100MB/s. The last two are also compatible with V30 and A1 standards, which respectively let you load and run apps faster, and enjoy high picture rates for 4K video recording.

Depending on their capacity, the microSD cards now cost:

32GB at $14.99 instead of $19.99

64GB at $23.99 instead of $30.45

128GB at $34.27 instead of $59.99

256GB for $53.02 instead of $99.99

Although these prices have dropped significantly, bear in mind Samsung has an even less costly alternative, if you're willing to forego some advanced features such as A1 readiness and V30 speed class.