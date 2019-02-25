Foldable phones are so hot right now. Samsung has one, Huawei has one, TCL has one, and now Oppo is working on one. Brian Shen, VP of Oppo, teased the phone on his Weibo account.

The post contained very little information about the device, and Brian Shen noted that the company would only consider producing it if there was enough interest from consumers. It has a similar design to Huawei's Mate X, with a single screen that curves around the entire front and back.

Oppo hasn't shown the device to press, so all we have to go on are the above pictures. It does look like a nice phone, but the company isn't committed to selling it just yet.