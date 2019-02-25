Last year, Google invested $22 million in KaiOS Technologies Inc, a company best known for its KaiOS feature phone operating system. Google Assistant was already available for KaiOS, but now support for actions is on the way. Android Go, the lightweight version of Android that hasn't quite won our hearts, is also joining in on the fun.

Much of Assistant's functionality comes through the use of actions. If you've ever ordered a pizza, played a game, or checked on the status of packages with Google Assistant, you've used actions. Support for Assistant actions will roll out to both Android Go and KaiOS "in the next few months."

Developers shouldn't need to do any work for their actions to work on both platforms, but Google says it will provide a simulator for testing.