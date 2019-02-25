Do you want a portable battery? We've partnered with Xcentz to give away the company's 10,000mAh USB-PD/QuickCharge 3.0 portable batteries to 20 lucky Android Police readers! We also have an exclusive coupon code that takes 38% off the usual price.

The Xcentz 10,000mAh portable battery, despite its decent charge capacity, is compact and lightweight — it measures in at just 185 grams (6.5 oz). It has both USB Type-A and Type-C ports, so it can charge just about anything.

The Type-C connector supports 18W USB Power Delivery, so it can quickly charge a Pixel 3, Galaxy S9, Note9, iPhone X, Nintendo Switch, or any other USB-PD device. The Type-A port uses Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (up to 18W), for phones like the HTC U11, Nokia 6.1, and BlackBerry KEY2.

We're giving away 20 of these batteries, but if you'd rather buy one outright, we have an exclusive coupon code. When you buy the Xcentz portable battery on Amazon, enter code XCENTZX63 at checkout to drop the price to $19.99.

The contest will run from February 25, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on February 27, 2019. 20 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Xcentz portable battery. Only residents of the United States (excluding territories) may enter. Good luck!

Xcentz 10,000mAh Portable Battery Giveaway

