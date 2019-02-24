This year’s MWC is all about folding phones and 5G connectivity, and Xiaomi just threw its hat in the ring with the announcement of its first 5G smartphone: the Mi Mix 3 5G. As the name implies, this is simply the Mi Mix 3 but with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 5G modem.

First shown off in China in December, the 5G version of the Mi Mix 3 carries the same ceramic body and aluminum frame, magnetic slider with the front-facing camera and sensors accessible once you slide the display down, 960fps slow-motion video, and Google Assistant button as its namesake. The only difference is the processor.

Xiaomi has partnered with several carriers in Europe to bring the device to market, including 3, Orange, Sunrise, Telefonica, TIM, and Vodafone. Both Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue colors will be available, and the smartphone is expected to launch starting €599 in May on mi.com and in Xiaomi retail stores.