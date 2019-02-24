LineageOS is one of the most popular custom ROMs available, with somewhere around two million active installations. It typically takes a while for the project to update to newer versions of Android, since development is largely done by maintainers in their spare time. Six months after the public release of Android 9 Pie, it looks like LineageOS is about ready to make the jump — but not before dropping older devices.

A new commit with the title "Prepare for 16.0," referencing LineageOS 16 (which will be based on Pie), was merged into the project's build server code earlier today. New updates for devices running LineageOS 15.1 (Oreo) devices will now come weekly, instead of on a daily basis, while all builds for devices still on LineageOS 14.1 (Nougat) have been halted.

For reference, here are all the Nougat devices that will no longer receive official Lineage builds:

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (a5y17lte)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) (a7y17lte)

Motorola Moto Z Play (addison)

Xiaomi Mi 3 / Mi 4 (cancro)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 LTE (chagalllte)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Wi-Fi (chagallwifi)

BQ Aquaris U (chaozu)

Motorola Moto G (falcon)

Google Nexus 7 (Wi-Fi, 2013 version) (flo)

Google Nexus 9 (Wi-Fi) (flounder)

Google Nexus 9 (LTE) (flounder_lte)

LG G2 Mini (g2m)

BQ Aquaris X5 Plus (gohan)

LG G5 (T-Mobile) (h830)

LG G5 (International) (h850)

LG G6 (EU Unlocked) (h870)

LG V20 (AT&T) (h910)

LG V20 (T-Mobile) (h918)

Google Nexus 5 (hammerhead)

Motorola Moto G4 Play (harpia)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (hero2lte)

Samsung Galaxy S7 (herolte)

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N9005/P) (hlte)

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 LTE (N900T/V/W8) (hltetmo)

Samsung Galaxy S III (International) (i9300)

Xiaomi Redmi 3/Prime (ido)

Sony Xperia Z3+ (ivy)

LG G3 S (jag3gds)

LG G3 Beat (jagnm)

ZTE AT&T Trek 2 HD (jasmine)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (Verizon) (jfltevzw)

Samsung Galaxy S4 (GT-I9505/G, SGH-M919) (jfltexx)

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet LTE (karin)

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet WiFi (karin_windy)

Lenovo Vibe Z2 Pro (kingdom)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 Wi-Fi (klimtwifi)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Sport (kltesprsports)

Xiaomi Mi 4c (libra)

LG V20 (Sprint) (ls997)

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 LTE (lt02ltespr)

Motorola Moto X Play (lux)

HTC One (M8) (m8)

HTC One (M8) Dual SIM (m8d)

Motorola Droid 4 (maserati)

Motorola Moto G3 Turbo (merlin)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Wi-Fi (2014) (n1awifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab PRO 10.1 (n2awifi)

Nubia Z9 Max (nx512j)

Motorola Moto G 2015 (osprey)

Asus ZenPad 8.0 (Z380KL) (P024)

BQ Aquaris X5 (paella)

Motorola Moto G 4G (peregrine)

BQ Aquaris M5 (piccolo)

Google Android One 2nd Gen (seed)

Nvidia Shield Tablet (shieldtablet)

Motorola Droid RAZR/RAZR MAXX (CDMA) (spyder)

Sony Xperia Z5 (sumire)

Motorola Moto E 2015 LTE (surnia)

Sony Xperia Z5 Compact (suzuran)

Samsung Galaxy Note 2 (LTE) (t0lte)

Motorola Droid Bionic (targa)

Motorola Moto G 2014 LTE (thea)

BQ Aquaris U Plus (tenshi)

Motorola Moto G 2014 (titan)

ZTE Axon 7 Mini (tulip)

Motorola RAZR/RAZR MAXX (GSM) (umts_spyder)

LG V20 (US Unlocked) (us996)

LG G6 (US Unlocked) (us997)

Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Wi-Fi (v1awifi)

LG G Pad 8.0 (Wi-Fi) (v480)

BQ Aquaris E5 4G / Aquaris E5s (vegetalte)

Motorola Moto X 2014 (victara)

LG V20 (Verizon) (vs995)

LG Optimus L70 (w5)

LG L90 (w7)

Motorola Photon Q 4G LTE (xt897)

Samsung Galaxy S6 (zerofltexx)

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (zeroltexx)

The above list contains dozens of popular devices, including community favorites like the Nexus 7 2013, original Moto G, Nexus 5, and Xiaomi Mi 4. It's a shame they won't be receiving official builds any longer, but many of them had a great run.

The Motorola Photon Q and Droid 4 were both released in 2012, and thanks to LineageOS (and their device maintainers), they still have the latest security patches. Two of my own devices — the Xiaomi Mi 4c and Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 — sadly made the list.

It shouldn't be long now until LineageOS 16.0 is released. Are you excited?