We've seen leaks and renders of the LG G8 for months now, and the company itself has released a few previews over the past few weeks. Some information has also become public about the next V-series phone, with alleged 5G support. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, LG revealed both of these flagships — the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ.

This dual announcement is a significant departure for LG, which previously released its G-series device in the first half of the year, followed by a V phone near the end of the year. The differences between the G and V series have become fewer and fewer over the past two years though, and the trend continues in 2019 — the only major addition in the V50 is 5G compatibility.

LG G8 ThinQ

As we previously covered, LG is finally adding an OLED screen to the G series, but not just any OLED. The G8 has a 'Crystal Sound OLED,' which acts as a sound diaphragm/amplifier, instead of a separate front-facing speaker.

The LG G8 also has 'advanced palm vein authentication,' using a front-facing Z camera powered by time-of-flight technology. The company says the feature "identifies owners by recognizing the shape, thickness and other individual characteristics of the veins in the palms of their hands."

LG claims that the feature is unaffected by light from external sources, and can't be foiled with two-dimensional images of a face. The Z camera can also be used for air gestures, like what Samsung phones had several years ago.

There's also still a headphone jack, which you can't take for granted these days.

Specs

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform
Display 6.1-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)
Memory 6GB RAM
Storage 128GB with microSD (up to 2TB)
Rear camera 16MP Wide (F1.9 /1.0μm / 107 ̊), 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm/ 78 ̊)
Front camera 8MP Standard (F1.7 / 1.22μm/ 80 ̊), Z Camera (ToF)
Battery 3500mAh
Software Android 9.0 Pie
Size 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm
Weight 167g
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0/ NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)
Biometrics Hand ID / Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor
Colors Carmine Red/New Aurora Black/New Platinum Gray
Other features Boombox Speaker + Crystal Sound OLED Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

Pricing hasn't been disclosed yet, but knowing LG, the G8 will probably cost far too much at launch.

In some markets, such as South Korea, the LG G8 will have three cameras.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Compared to previous years, where the V phone was a significant hardware bump over the accompanying G device, this year's V50 is mostly just a G8 with 5G support. It has the same processor, the same amount of RAM and storage, and most of the same features.

As the name suggests, 5G support is the main selling point for this phone. Sprint is the only US carrier that will offer the V50, at least for now. I don't have high hopes for Sprint's 5G network, especially when larger carriers are having trouble living up to their 5G promises, but I'd love to be proven wrong.

Other changes from the G8 include an additional 12MP rear camera (for telephoto pictures), a slightly-larger display, and a slightly-larger battery. The V50 is actually a downgrade in some areas from the G8 — it lacks the phone's Z camera for palm authentication, and it doesn't have a Crystal Sound OLED (just a regular OLED screen).

Specs

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform
Display 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi)
Memory 6GB RAM
Storage 128GB with microSD (up to 2TB)
Rear camera 16MP Wide (F1.9/ 1.0μm / 107 ̊), 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78 ̊)12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 47 ̊)
Front camera 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80 ̊), 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.0μm / 90 ̊)
Battery 4000mAh
Software Android 9.0 Pie
Size 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3mm
Weight 183g
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0/ NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1Compatible)
Colors AstroBlack
Other features Full-range Stereo Speakers / Boombox Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD-810G Compliance / FM Radio

As with the G8, pricing and availability for the LG V50 are unknown at this time. As one of the first phones with 5G compatibility, you can bet it will be extremely pricey.

LG G8s ThinQ

In some markets (not the United States), LG will also offer a 'G8s,' which appears to be the company's equivalent of an iPhone XS or Galaxy S10e. It has the same Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and 3,500mAh battery as the G8. However, the base model comes with half the storage (64GB), the notch is larger, there's no microSD card slot, and the Crystal Sound OLED has been replaced with a regular OLED.

Photo credit: Pocketnow

Specs

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform
Display 6.2-inch 18.7:9 FHD+ OLED FullVision (2248 x 1080)
Memory 6GB RAM
Storage 64GB or 128GB
Rear camera 13MP Wide, 12MP Standard, 12MP Telephoto
Front camera 8MP Standard, Z Camera (ToF Technology)
Battery 3550mAh
Other features Hand ID / Face Unlock / Air Motion / Stereo Speakers