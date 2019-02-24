



We've seen leaks and renders of the LG G8 for months now, and the company itself has released a few previews over the past few weeks. Some information has also become public about the next V-series phone, with alleged 5G support. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, LG revealed both of these flagships — the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ.

This dual announcement is a significant departure for LG, which previously released its G-series device in the first half of the year, followed by a V phone near the end of the year. The differences between the G and V series have become fewer and fewer over the past two years though, and the trend continues in 2019 — the only major addition in the V50 is 5G compatibility.

LG G8 ThinQ

As we previously covered, LG is finally adding an OLED screen to the G series, but not just any OLED. The G8 has a 'Crystal Sound OLED,' which acts as a sound diaphragm/amplifier, instead of a separate front-facing speaker.

The LG G8 also has 'advanced palm vein authentication,' using a front-facing Z camera powered by time-of-flight technology. The company says the feature "identifies owners by recognizing the shape, thickness and other individual characteristics of the veins in the palms of their hands."

LG claims that the feature is unaffected by light from external sources, and can't be foiled with two-dimensional images of a face. The Z camera can also be used for air gestures, like what Samsung phones had several years ago.

There's also still a headphone jack, which you can't take for granted these days.

Specs Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform Display 6.1-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi) Memory 6GB RAM Storage 128GB with microSD (up to 2TB) Rear camera 16MP Wide (F1.9 /1.0μm / 107 ̊), 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm/ 78 ̊) Front camera 8MP Standard (F1.7 / 1.22μm/ 80 ̊), Z Camera (ToF) Battery 3500mAh Software Android 9.0 Pie Size 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm Weight 167g Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0/ NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) Biometrics Hand ID / Face Unlock / Fingerprint Sensor Colors Carmine Red/New Aurora Black/New Platinum Gray Other features Boombox Speaker + Crystal Sound OLED Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / FM Radio

Pricing hasn't been disclosed yet, but knowing LG, the G8 will probably cost far too much at launch.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Compared to previous years, where the V phone was a significant hardware bump over the accompanying G device, this year's V50 is mostly just a G8 with 5G support. It has the same processor, the same amount of RAM and storage, and most of the same features.

As the name suggests, 5G support is the main selling point for this phone. Sprint is the only US carrier that will offer the V50, at least for now. I don't have high hopes for Sprint's 5G network, especially when larger carriers are having trouble living up to their 5G promises, but I'd love to be proven wrong.

Other changes from the G8 include an additional 12MP rear camera (for telephoto pictures), a slightly-larger display, and a slightly-larger battery. The V50 is actually a downgrade in some areas from the G8 — it lacks the phone's Z camera for palm authentication, and it doesn't have a Crystal Sound OLED (just a regular OLED screen).

Specs Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform Display 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi) Memory 6GB RAM Storage 128GB with microSD (up to 2TB) Rear camera 16MP Wide (F1.9/ 1.0μm / 107 ̊), 12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78 ̊)12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 47 ̊) Front camera 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80 ̊), 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.0μm / 90 ̊) Battery 4000mAh Software Android 9.0 Pie Size 159.2 x 76.1 x 8.3mm Weight 183g Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0/ NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1Compatible) Colors AstroBlack Other features Full-range Stereo Speakers / Boombox Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / MIL-STD-810G Compliance / FM Radio

As with the G8, pricing and availability for the LG V50 are unknown at this time. As one of the first phones with 5G compatibility, you can bet it will be extremely pricey.