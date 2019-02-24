At MWC 2019, Lenovo announced its new Android product, the Tab V7. The pitch here is that you'll get all of the benefits of a tablet along with normal phone capabilities like calls, texts, and data. It's priced to impress, that is if you're in the market for an over-sized phone with budget-tier specs.

Here's what we know about what's inside:

Specs Display 6.99" 18:9 FHD+ IPS LCD CPU Snapdragon 450 RAM Up to 4GB Storage Up to 64GB Cameras 13MP rear, 5MP front Battery 5,180mAh

I couldn't help but recall the days of the Asus Padfone, for some reason, even though there's no tablet dock here — or is this just the true culmination of the so-called "phablet?" Regardless, Lenovo says that the Tab V7 will offer all of the benefits of a larger smart device while being "compact enough to slide into your back pocket." As mentioned, it can make voice calls and send text messages (and it has a mobile data modem, but that's not new for tablets).

On top of what's listed above, the Tab V7 features front-facing Dolby-tuned speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and face unlock. All of this will cost a mere €249 at launch, which Lenevo expects to be in April this year. You'll be able to purchase directly from the company itself or from an as-of-yet unknown selection of local retailers.