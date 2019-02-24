Article Contents
The five-camera Nokia 9 PureView may be grabbing all the spotlight at HMD's MWC 2019 event, but it's far from the only new model making its debut. In addition to that camera-powerhouse flagship, we're also getting a handful of new affordably priced models, as the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 1 Plus all premiere alongside it.
It can be tricky to make budget smartphones really stand out, but these Nokia models do offer a few perks to help them snag a little more attention. One cute feature is a glowing notification ring around the power button on the Nokia 3.2 (above). The logic here, as HMD tells us, is that a notification LED on a phone's face doesn't do you much good if you're placing the handset face-down. By putting the light on the side of the phone, it's visible in multiple orientations.
Both the Nokia 4.2 and the 3.2 also pick up a dedicated Google Assistant button, for easy access to voice-powered features. That's something that's far from a given on even much more expensive smartphones.
Nokia 4.2
Specs
|SoC
|Snapdragon 439
|RAM
|2/3GB DDR3
|Storage
|16/32GB w/microSD expansion
|Display
|5.71” HD+ 19:9 720x1520
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Camera
|Main: 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.2, Front: 8MP f/2.0
|Software
|Android 9 Pie (Android One)
|Measurements
|148.95 x 71.30 x 8.39 mm
|Weight
|161g
|Price
|$169 - $199
Nokia 3.2
Specs
|SoC
|Snapdragon 429
|RAM
|2/3GB DDR3
|Storage
|16/32GB w/microSD expansion
|Display
|6.26" HD+ 19:9 720x1520
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Camera
|Main: 13MP, Front: 5MP
|Software
|Android 9 Pie (Android One)
|Measurements
|159.44 x 76.24 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|178g
|Price
|$139 - $169
Nokia 1 Plus
Specs
|SoC
|Mediatek MT6739WW
|RAM
|1GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|8/16GB w/microSD in some markets
|Display
|5.45” FWVGA+ IPS 18:9
|Battery
|2,500mAh
|Camera
|Main: 8MP, Front: 5MP
|Software
|Android 9 Pie (Go Edition)
|Measurements
|145.04 x 70.4 x 8.55 mm
|Price
|$99
HMD is still working out release details for these models, so we're not quite sure where sales will get started, nor which (if any) might find their way to the US. We'll be sure to fill you in with this info as it becomes available.
