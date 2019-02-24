The five-camera Nokia 9 PureView may be grabbing all the spotlight at HMD's MWC 2019 event, but it's far from the only new model making its debut. In addition to that camera-powerhouse flagship, we're also getting a handful of new affordably priced models, as the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 1 Plus all premiere alongside it.

It can be tricky to make budget smartphones really stand out, but these Nokia models do offer a few perks to help them snag a little more attention. One cute feature is a glowing notification ring around the power button on the Nokia 3.2 (above). The logic here, as HMD tells us, is that a notification LED on a phone's face doesn't do you much good if you're placing the handset face-down. By putting the light on the side of the phone, it's visible in multiple orientations.

Both the Nokia 4.2 and the 3.2 also pick up a dedicated Google Assistant button, for easy access to voice-powered features. That's something that's far from a given on even much more expensive smartphones.

Nokia 4.2

Specs SoC Snapdragon 439 RAM 2/3GB DDR3 Storage 16/32GB w/microSD expansion Display 5.71” HD+ 19:9 720x1520 Battery 3,000mAh Camera Main: 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.2, Front: 8MP f/2.0 Software Android 9 Pie (Android One) Measurements 148.95 x 71.30 x 8.39 mm Weight 161g Price $169 - $199

Nokia 3.2

Specs SoC Snapdragon 429 RAM 2/3GB DDR3 Storage 16/32GB w/microSD expansion Display 6.26" HD+ 19:9 720x1520 Battery 4,000mAh Camera Main: 13MP, Front: 5MP Software Android 9 Pie (Android One) Measurements 159.44 x 76.24 x 8.6 mm Weight 178g Price $139 - $169

Nokia 1 Plus

Specs SoC Mediatek MT6739WW RAM 1GB LPDDR3 Storage 8/16GB w/microSD in some markets Display 5.45” FWVGA+ IPS 18:9 Battery 2,500mAh Camera Main: 8MP, Front: 5MP Software Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) Measurements 145.04 x 70.4 x 8.55 mm Price $99

HMD is still working out release details for these models, so we're not quite sure where sales will get started, nor which (if any) might find their way to the US. We'll be sure to fill you in with this info as it becomes available.