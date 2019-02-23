Sony began rolling out its long-awaited Android 9 Pie update for the Xperia XA2, XA2 Plus, and XA2 Ultra a couple of days ago, but only devices in Russia received it. That's probably because Sony discovered the update was bricking many devices, rendering them completely unusable.
The update, which carried build number 50.2.A.0.342, was intended for the full XA2 family of phones and actually arrived several days earlier than expected. However, some users reported that their phones were rebooting and showing black and white lines on the screen after installation, turning them into expensive, unresponsive glass-and-metal bricks. The Xperia Companion tool seems to be helping some users restore their phones, but others aren't having as much luck.
Strangely, only some XA2s are being bricked; others have updated without a hitch. Nonetheless, we hope that Sony will fix this issue when phones from other regions receive their updates.
- Source:
- Xperia Blog
