Given the amount of devices that run on Android, it's no surprise that Google is always busy updating its ARCore support list. This week, the main additions consist of the Moto One, and Moto One Power, as well as four "Touch Computers" from a company called Zebra also joining the club. The Nokia 8.1, which was removed from the list at some point, has now returned.

Here are the new additions:

Moto One, Moto One Power

Nokia 8.1

Zebra TC52 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC57 WWAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC72 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC77 WWAN Touch Computer

The Motorola and Nokia additions are obviously the more important of the bunch here. But in case you were wondering what those Zebra Touch Computers are, they're mid-range rugged enterprise devices that you'll probably never hear of again.