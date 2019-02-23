Fitbit launched the Versa in March last year, and it was a better product than the company's first smartwatch. While it had a bit of an Apple Watch vibe, the Versa was a capable fitness-oriented smartwatch. We have yet to see a followup to Fitbit's first watch (the Ionic), but it looks like a Versa successor is nearing release. A new leak shows off the watch in four snazzy colors.
The leak consists of images of the watch from the front and back in silver, rose pink, purple, and cyan. The body style looks very similar to the current Versa with a squircle shape and beveled edge. The new Versa does really embrace the funky colors, though. The first-gen watch was only available in black, gray, and rose gold.
The back of the watch lists 50M water-resistance and a 6-axis accelerometer, just like the current model. Fitbit didn't include GPS inside the first Versa, so maybe this one will add the necessary hardware. As for pricing and release date, your guess is as good as ours.
So, you know how we mentioned that these new colorful renders look "very similar to the current Versa?" Well, the more we think about it, the less it's clear that this actually is an all-new Versa model, and could just be some new options for the existing unit.
Whether that might mean some sort of "special edition" treatment or not, we can't say, but aside from these new colors, we're not really seeing anything pointing to an updated Versa design. From the side buttons, to the rear sensor package, to the tiny text surrounding it listing the wearable's features, this is all stuff we've seen before with the first-gen Versa.
None of that is to say that this couldn't be the Versa 2, but we're going to need some more convincing proof first.
According to Evan Blass (@evleaks), these renders correspond to the Fitbit Versa Lite. If that turns out to be true, it's likely that this model won't have more features than the original Versa, but less.
Versa Lite. https://t.co/4V3jv4s7rq
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 23, 2019
- Source:
- TechnoBuffalo,
- Wareable
