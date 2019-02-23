Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have the official release of Drool's psychedelic rhythm game Thumper, a relaxing Spider solitaire game, and a beautiful shoot 'em up styled after ancient Asian art. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Thumper: Pocket Edition

Drool's auto-running rhythm game Thumper has finally made its way to Android. It's a psychedelic auto-runner that heavily relies on rhythm-based mechanics for progression. Simple taps and swipes on the screen are your controls, and you'll have to time these interactions with the beat of the music if you want to be successful. There's a total of nine levels that will take about seven and a half hours to beat. So for the asking price, there's actually a good bit of content included.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Calm Cards - Spider

Calm Cards is a relaxing Spider solitaire game with an agreeable theme and calming music. You can choose from two different size options for your card's illustrations, which is great for older players that may not be able to read small text on a small screen. Calm Cards is a premium release, which means you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases or advertisements muddying up its peaceful experience.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Shikhondo - Soul Eater

Shikhondo - Soul Eater is an intriguing bullet hell shooter that's themed around Asian mythology. Each level contains a beautiful backdrop that looks exactly like a piece of classic Asian art. There's a total of five different stages to shoot your way through as well as three difficulty modes to choose from and two playable characters. The game even supports bluetooth controllers, should you require a control method that's a little more precise than a touchscreen.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Pipe Push Paradise

Pipe Push Paradise is similar to the classic puzzle game Sokoban. Each level is made up of a set grid of squares, and it will be up to you to shuffle around the pipes in each map so that they connect correctly to the water spigot and drain.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword

JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword is a 2D pixel-based puzzle-platformer, better known as a Metroidvania. You'll spend your time exploring caverns, solving puzzles, earning upgrades, and collecting power-ups, all so you can finally take on the evil orc Korg who has kidnapped the love of your life.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

STAY

STAY is an adventure game with multiple endings, but unlike many of the titles in this genre STAY runs in real-time. The story offers something that's rather offbeat. By taking part in an online discussion, you'll fill the role of a lifeline for a stranger locked in a room with a computer. Your choices of conversation in an in-game chatroom will shape the escape efforts of this confined person, so if you choose to put your phone down in the middle of the game, time will pass, and things may not go so well for your associate.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Snakebird Primer

Noumenon Games' original puzzler Snakebird has done very well for itself, so it makes sense that the dev would release a followup. Snakebird Primer is a sequel that offers gameplay that's a little easier than its predecessor, which means the entire family can get in on this release. But if you're looking for the same challenging puzzles as the original, don't worry, this release also contains a bunch of content for seasoned players.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Transformers TCG Companion App

The Transformers TCG Companion App is a tie-in release for a physical card game that stars everyone's favorite robotic shapeshifters. You can use the app to track your card collection and build new teams, but it's also useful when playing the game because you can keep track of your characters and any damage that they take.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Machinarium Demo

Amanita Design's popular point and click puzzle game Machinarium has existed on Android as a paid app since 2013. After six years the developer has finally released a free demo version on the Play Store. It runs on Android and Android TV devices, so if you own a Shield TV, makes sure to check out this demo if you've yet to play this game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Micro Vendor Adventures

Micro Vendor Adventures is an adorable platformer where you play as a Vending-Robo. Your job is to deliver soda to all manner of customers while also collecting coins and avoiding obstacles. There are three hidden coins in each level, which should keep players busy well after they've beaten each level. And in order to keep with the retro feel, there is no timer to worry about, and the entire game is supported only by ads, much like an old-school adware release on PC.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Typoman Mobile

Typoman Mobile is themed around the art of typing. The main character is made up of several letters, and many of the game's environments contain symbols of some kind. This provides the game with a level of polish that few developers bother with. Typoman Mobile performs as a 2D puzzle-platformer, and you better believe all of the typography that's scattered throughout the title plays a central role in solving these puzzles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Crossgrams

Crossgrams combines anagrams with crossword puzzles to create an original word game that's both challenging and addictive. It's presented in a minimal manner, which means you won't have to worry about any flashy distractions. The game is free to try, and it comes with three family puzzle packs, and there is always an additional puzzle released for free every day. If you require more puzzles than that, they are more available that are sold in packs through in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

SenSense

SenSense is an ingenious puzzle game that taps into sensory deprivation as a core mechanic. The theme revolves around the famous three wise monkeys pictorial that embodies the principle of see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil. SenSense requires three local players to get a game going. Each player will have all but one sense deprived, and it will take the cooperation of all three players to coordinate their clues so that all senses are accounted for. While this means you can't play the game by yourself, the uniqueness of the title surely makes up for such a small caveat.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Funky Restaurant - Arcade Food Serving Manager

Funky Restaurant is a simple arcade game all about serving delicious food to any and all patrons that visit your establishments. You'll start out serving burgers in a tiny booth, but eventually you can work your way up the restaurant ladder to manage several establishments in a food service empire of your own creation.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Matman

Matman is obviously a game created just for me. After all, my name is Matt. All kidding aside, this is a game themed around the sport of wrestling, though really your character just kind of stands in one place as you tap on the screen to punch any enemies within arm's reach. It's a simple setup, but it works well for what it is, so if you're in the mood to play a casual arcade game, you should give Matman a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Disney Story Realms

Disney Story Realms offers a bit more than just a mini-game collection. You can also spend your time in the app coloring pictures or even hanging out with the characters from the Frozen realm. Much of the game is designed to help children with things like hand-eye coordination, creativity, and problem-solving. Unlike many of the Disney-branded games on the Play Store this title isn't filled with sketchy in-app purchases, so at the very least you can trust your kids to play this unsupervised without any worries.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $4.99

Hyperspeed - Race with Friends

At its core Hyperspeed is an auto-runner, well, to be more exact it's a competitive auto-runner. The social aspects of this game take a front seat since you'll get to race against your friends and strangers, all while a live camera feed and mic record and display your reactions to your competitor. There is also an augmented reality feature that allows you to dress your image with all sorts of digital objects. Sadly the open mic system that's on by default can get aggravating when game after game is filled with loud music and yelling parents.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

Multiplication Flash Card Game

Multiplication Flash Card Game is a new release from Visual Math Interactive, a studio that knows a thing or two about creating math-based educational games. This particular release offers gameplay that revolves around multiplication flash cards, and just about anyone can get in on the fun since the game allows multiple accounts and contains content appropriate for children and adults.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $18.99

Go Slice

Papercraft has been used as a theme in video games more than a few times in the past, though it's always nice to see a new interpretation. Go Slice is indeed a papercraft-inspired game, and it works on the simplest of mechanics. By digitally cutting through pieces of paper you can form bridges and platforms that will help you reach the end-goal of each stage. It's up to you to solve these puzzles by cutting these pieces of paper in the correct size to best suit your purpose of traversing the game's many gaps and ledges.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $22.99

Flame Dragon Knights FDK (Official)

Flame Dragon Knights is a new strategy RPG gacha game similar to Nintendo's mobile Fire Emblem release. You'll spend your time grinding through strategic RPG battles so that you can collect and combine heroes to build out the most powerful team possible. There are over 100 heroes to collect, and there are countless challenges you can take part in that are split up between 150 different stages. You can also expect a fully fleshed out storyline to accompany the gacha gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $74.99

Williams™ Pinball

At this point, I'm sure most people are familiar with Zen Studios and the quality pinball games the studio pumps out. Williams Pinball is a new stand-alone title from the developer that focuses on the classic pinball tables created by the Williams Manufacturing Company. So if you've been searching for a way to play Fish Tales, Medieval Madness, Attack from Mars, Junk Yard, The Party Zone, Black Rose, and The Getaway High Speed II, then look no further than this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

AxE: Alliance vs Empire

AxE: Alliance vs Empire is the latest release from Nexon, and just like the majority of Nexon titles it's a casual MMORPG. This means you can expect an auto-questing feature that will get you through the majority of your grinding experience with ease. By allowing the computer to grind for you, all you'll have to worry about is micromanaging the millions of upgrades constantly popping up on your screen as the game goes about playing itself.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Battle Tanks: Legends of World War II

Battle Tanks: Legends of World War II is a new release from Extreme Developers, a studio that knows its way around vehicular combat. Obviously, this release is centered around tank combat, and these battles will be comprised of 10v10 team matches. You can choose to play with friends or complete strangers, and all of the game's combat will take place in real time.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Defender Z

Have you ever played a castle defense game and wished there were more zombies in the title? Well, DroidHen has you covered with the release of Defender Z, a defense game loaded with twenty different types of zombies. As you make your way through each mission, you'll unlock new accessories and weapons which will come in very handy if you plan on surviving in the zombie apocalypse long-term.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

World of Legends: Massive Multiplayer Roleplaying

World of Legends is an MMORPG that takes place in a non-linear open-world. This means you are free to explore the in-game world however you like, which is a great setup when you want to group up with friends that may be at a higher level. There are world bosses to conquer as well as guilds to join, plus there are plenty of exclusive rewards to earn.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Foodies

Of all the developers to create a foodie video game, I never once thought Gameloft would be that studio. Well, the company has completely shattered my world with the release of Foodies, a title that somehow manages to create a game out of high-end food preparation. That's right; you'll get to plate your very own entrees as if you were slaving away in some famous chef's kitchen. We are indeed living in the future people, and it's glorious.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

