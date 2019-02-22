The UE MEGABOOM isn't the newest speaker on the block anymore, but it's still a great product and really not far behind its successors. We've seen consistent price drops on the MEGABOOM in the past few months, but these prices of $104.99 for a new speaker and $74 for a certified refurbished unit are the best yet.

New for $104.99.

We reviewed the MEGABOOM back in 2015, finding it to offer great sounder quality and a ton of volume. The rugged waterproof (IPX7) design, as well as features like Block Party and Double Up, top it all off. We thought it was a good buy at $300, and it's now just a third of that price.

Certified refurbished for $74.

New MEGABOOMs in black are available from various third-party sellers with Prime for $104.99, which is a whopping $195 less than the MSRP. If you feel more comfortable buying directly from Amazon, you can do so for $5 more ($109.99). And if you want to save even more cash, certified refurbished speakers with a 90-day warranty are available for as low as $74 for the black model (other colors cost more). Hit the links below to pick one up.