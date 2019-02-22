Motorola announced the G7 several weeks back but it didn't have a firm release date at the time. Well, now things are clearer. Motorola will happily take your money for the G7 today, but pre-orders won't ship for a couple more weeks.

The Moto G7 has a 6.2-inch 1080p display with a small notch at the top for the front-facing camera. There's also a chin at the bottom because it's an LCD. It runs a Snapdragon 632 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There are 12 and 5MP cameras on the back and an 8MP on the front. Sadly, there's still no NFC or wireless charging, even though the back is glass.

Be one of the first to own the new #motog7, available for pre-order now. Get the phone with a 12 MP camera system and an ultrawide 6.2” display. https://t.co/TWKAv0GxeW #hellomoto pic.twitter.com/ZBYCxi9NHb — Motorola US (@MotorolaUS) February 22, 2019

You'll pay a bit more for the G7 than last year's G-series phones. Motorola wants $299.99 for the phone, available in either white or black. The current estimated ship date is March 3rd, and there's no word on the other G7 models at this time.