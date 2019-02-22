Mobile World Congress is just a few days away, and Sony will be on hand to announce four new phones. How do we know? All of them have been leaked with spec sheets and press renders. Sony's 2019 lineup will consist of the 1, 10 Plus, 10, and L3.

At the top of the heap will be the Xperia 1 (below), the latest flagship smartphone from Sony.

The Xperia 1 will have a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.5-inch 4K OLED (21:9), three 12MP rear cameras (regular, wide, and tele), and a 3,300mAh battery. It will run Android Pie when it launches in April for $1,099. Evan Blass has another image of the Xperia 1 as well.

Xperia 1's pretty sexy in purple. pic.twitter.com/G0FkyzBXxv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 21, 2019

The 10 and 10 Plus (below) are Sony's new super-mid-range phones. We've seen these pop up a few times—they have a 21:9 screen shifted to the bottom with a giant bezel at the top. The Xperia 10 will have a 6-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras (12 and 8MP) and a 2,870mAh battery. The 10 Plus has a 6.5-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras (12 and 8MP), and a 3,000mAp battery. The Xperia 10 will be $399, and the 10 Plus will be $100 more when they launch in April.

Finally, we've got the Xperia L3 (below). This is the only phone in the batch with an 18:9 screen. It's 5.7-inches and 1080p. Inside, you get a MediaTek 6762, 3GB of RAM, a rear 13+2MP camera array, and a 3,300mAh battery. Sadly, this phone will still run Oreo when it launches in April for $199.

Sony's official announcement is scheduled for February 25th. We may get more precise launch dates for various markets at that time.