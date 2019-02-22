Samsung just announced its latest flagship Galaxy S phone lineup and the one thing most people tend to agree on is their relatively high price. The company is replicating Apple's strategy, with products growing increasingly expensive over the years, but is also offering a similar education markdown if you purchase through its online store.

Customers with a valid .edu e-mail address can sign up to the Student & Educator Discount Program and enjoy up to 40% at Samsung.com. Plus, the discount can be combined with most pre-existing offers so that you can save even more. For instance, you can get around 10% off a new Galaxy phone, bringing the S10e, S10, and S10+ base prices down $693, $833, and $925, respectively. The rebate comes on top of the ongoing pre-order deal that gives you early access to the handset, a free pair of Galaxy Buds, a trade-in bonus, and even a buy-one-get-one-free promotion with some carriers.

The program is only valid on Samsung's own website and won't work when purchasing from retailers such as Best Buy or B&H, so it's best to compare prices before buying. However, if you're looking for a new S10 and are eligible to receive the discount, this is a pretty sweet deal, especially when you know it comes on top of all the perks mentioned above.