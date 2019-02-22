Aukey manages to cram a lot of features into its Bluetooth earbuds relative to their prices. The company's B80 earbuds — big brother to the impressive B60 — pack Bluetooth 5.0, aptX support, and USB-C charging. Those features are appealing at the headset's usual $80, and the current sale price of $51 makes the buds a steal.

In addition to the aforementioned perks, the B80 are also IPX6 water resistant. There's not much more you could ask for in a bargain pair of athletic earbuds. A whopping 77 percent of Amazon reviewers have given them five out of five stars.

To get this price, you'll need to clip the on-page coupon for five bucks off, and enter code DOSL44AZ at checkout to save the remaining $24. That shakes out to just shy of $51. Not bad at all. Hit the link below to grab your pair.