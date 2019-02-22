Article Contents
Well, it's finally here. MWC is upon us, and so things are about to get crazy. While some of the AP staff are partying it up over in Barcelona, I'm here to bring you the final round of app sales for the week (I know, you can thank me later). So enjoy what's on offer today, have fun with the all of the new announcements over the next few days, and I'll see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- KUNI Photo and Video Editor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- How to bake French Bread and create recipes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Harpejji $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Battery Bar : Energy Bars on Status bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Darts Companion Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Italian Trivia - Quiz Italiano $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Round Corners $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decoy PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Pepi Doctor $2.99 -> Free; Sales ends in 8 hours
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Soul $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Zombie Infinity War VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Paranormal Territory $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Turret Master 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demong Hunter VIP - Action RPG $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- unwind [Ad-Free] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Dead Zone Full $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Play Edition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Annular - Icon Pack Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ticket - Icon Pack Theme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blackdrop - Black teardrop icons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Korean - Language & Grammar Learning Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Nano Teleprompter $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Handy Scientific Calculator Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Need to do! Pro - To-do list $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- VLk Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Inventory Management Premium $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera 4K Pro Donation Edition - Perfect, Selfie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Coloring For Kids: Learn to Paint & Color! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- GeoExpert - Spain Geography $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mobile Observatory Pro - Astronomy $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 10000000 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Toast Time $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ashworld $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes of Loot 2 $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Meganoid(2017) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Space Grunts $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Penguin Memory for Kids $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PhaRaBis $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oil Paint Icon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alined Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixeldrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- STAX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Suma Launcher Pro: Theme, Wallpapers, Efficient $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Supreme Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
