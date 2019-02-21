YouTube is the world's largest video sharing site, so it's no stranger to drama. Often, the turmoil is thanks to the incredible volume of content uploaded, which makes it infeasible to vet every video. YouTube has been called out in the past for hosting videos that portrayed cartoon characters in inappropriate ways, but the latest episode is somewhat creepier. YouTuber Matt Watson has revealed a bizarre and disturbing "wormhole" of pedophiles on the site.

As you're probably aware, YouTube uses opaque algorithms to determine what sort of videos show up in the recommendation bar. Watson uses a fresh YouTube account in the video below to demonstrate how easily you can get stuck in this vortex of creepy behavior. In just a few clicks, all the recommendations feature young girls.

Of course, there's no patently illegal content in these videos, but the comments are super-gross. Posters link to timestamps in the videos that show the girls in compromising positions out of context, and others just make sexual comments. The videos are often re-uploaded on new accounts and get huge numbers of views. It seems like the signal from these accounts is so strong that it reveals a major shortcoming of YouTube's algorithm.

A spokesperson has responded to the claims made in the video.

Any content – including comments – that endangers minors is abhorrent and we have clear policies prohibiting this on YouTube. We took immediate action by deleting accounts and channels, reporting illegal activity to authorities and disabling comments on tens of millions of videos that include minors. There’s more to be done, and we continue to work to improve and catch abuse more quickly.

Some of the sketchy videos feature ads, and the advertisers associated with this behavior aren't pleased. So far, companies like Disney and Nestle have suspended their advertising on YouTube. Other partners have reportedly contacted YouTube to get an explanation on the down-low. I guess you can add this to the list of things YouTube has to fix. It usually takes action when advertisers get involved. So far, YouTube says it has disabled comments on millions of videos and terminated hundreds of channels.