5G is really picking up steam now, with Samsung announcing its (extremely expensive) Galaxy S10 5G yesterday. Verizon is one of the frontrunners in this game, as it has a launch exclusive on the S10 5G for a few months. At an investor conference today, the company announced that it's aiming to launch 5G in 30 cities in 2019.

Aside from the number, we don't know much. Verizon hasn't specified which cities make up the list of 30, nor has it stated when the rollout would begin. As for how this figure compares with competitors, T-Mobile promised to launch 5G in 30 cities last year, and AT&T's actual 5G network (not the "5G E" crap) has already gone live in 12.

Obviously, the VZW 5G network has to go live before the S10 5G's debut in the first half of the year, so Verizon is on a bit of a time constraint. It should be interesting to see how the 5G networks from all four major US carriers stack up against each other.