Drool's action rhythm game Thumper was initially released on PC and consoles back in 2016. At the start of 2018, a mobile port was released on iOS under the new moniker Thumper: Pocket Edition. Well, it would appear that this mobile iOS port has finally made its way to Android with today's official release of Thumper: Pocket Edition on the Google Play Store.

Thumper's gameplay is described as "rhythm violence," and I'd say that isn't too far off the mark. Death is an inevitability in this game, and the many distracting colors and flashes of light only serve to make the gameplay all the more challenging. Each level begins as you barrel down an auto-runner-like path. Your controls consist of swiping, tapping, or performing a combination of both, all to the rhythm of the game's music. There's a total of nine levels to speed your way through with a few boss battles thrown in to mix things up, and there's even a game+ mode for those that are looking for more speed. The game supports 60fps and a portrait view, though a landscape mode appears to be absent.

Thumper: Pocket Edition is available on the Play Store as of today for $4.99. There are no in-app purchases or advertisements included. Google Play Games Services are supported through achievements, a leaderboard, and an auto sign-in system. Sadly cloud saving appears to be absent. There also seems to be no support for physical controllers, so if you were planning on playing this console port on your console-like Nvidia Shield TV, I'm sad to report you won't be able to.

It may have taken over a year to see Thumper: Pocket Edition released on Android, but luckily the wait was mostly worth it. If you enjoy challenging rhythm games, there is a lot of fun to be had with this release. Sure, it would have been nice to see a landscape view and physical controller support out of the box, but hopefully these features will make it into the Android version sometime soon. At the very least we have about seven and a half hours of content to work through for the low price of $4.99, which isn't that bad of a deal at all.